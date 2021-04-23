Nine Bulldogs Earn All-Conference Recognition

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Nine members of The Citadel’s 2020-21 football team earned All-Southern Conference recognition by the league’s head coaches or media members, it was announced Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs had four players selected to the all-conference teams by the head coaches. Linebacker Willie Eubanks III and punter Matt Campbell earned first-team honors, while offensive lineman Haden Haas and defensive back Parrish Gordon were named to the second team.
Additionally, offensive lineman Ben Brockington, B-Back Nathan Storch and defensive lineman Carson Hatchett were selected to the all-freshman team.
The media tabbed four Bulldogs to the first team. Haas was picked on offense, while defensive lineman Dalton Owens and linebacker Anthony Britton Jr. were chosen on defense, and Campbell on special teams. Hatchett represented the Bulldogs on the second team.
Eubanks appeared in eight games during the season, finishing second on the team with 70 tackles, including 41 solo stops. He added 6.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.
He finished the year with double-digit tackles in three contests, including a career-high 14 tackles against Eastern Kentucky. After missing a few games in the spring due to injury, Eubanks came back against Wofford and finished 12 tackles, 10 solo.
Campbell was a unanimous first-team selection for the third-straight year. The junior averaged 41.6 yards on 54 punts. He had nine punts carry more than 50 yards and had 17 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
His best game came against Samford when he average 51.8 yards on five punts. He had a long of 61 yards, which was just one yard shy of his season long of 62 set against ETSU the previous week.
Haas has been a mainstay on the offensive line for the past three seasons, starting 34 of the last 35 games at center. He has anchored an offensive line that has ranked among the national leaders in rushing yards each season.
Gordon is a graduate transfer who started 10 games during his first season with the Bulldogs. He finished the year with 47 tackles, 30 solo, one interception, one fumble recovery and four pass break-ups.
He posted a season-high seven tackles against Chattanooga and added his first interception as a Bulldog in that contest. He finished the season by posting six tackles in each of the final two games.
Owens is a key cog in the center of the Bulldog defense. He constantly demands a double team to leave open space for other members of the defense. In nine games this season, Owens finished with 25 tackles, 8.0 tackles-for-loss and one sack.
He posted a season-high seven tackles against ETSU and followed it up with 2.0 tackles-for-loss against Samford. Owens had 5.0 TFL’s over his final three games.
Britton was all over the field for the Bulldogs as he finished the season with 104 tackles, including 53 solo stops, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble.
Hatchett started all eight games during the spring season and finished with 39 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack.
He made his collegiate debut against Mercer and posted a career-high nine tackles. He added 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a pair of quarterback hurries against Samford. His first career sack came in the fourth quarter against Furman.
Brockington started six games on the season, including five games at left tackle during the spring. He helped the Bulldogs lead the conference in rushing during the 2021 season.
Storch emerged as one of the top rushing threats during the spring season as he carried 143 times for 536 yards and a touchdown.
In his first career start, Storch carried 19 times for 50 yards. He followed that up with 33 carries for a career-high 125 yards and a touchdown against Western Carolina.