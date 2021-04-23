Saint James Avenue construction happening at night

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - It may look like not much progress has been made along Saint James Avenue in Goose Creek, but the South Carolina Department of Transportation says that’s because construction has been happening at night.
If you drive along Saint James Avenue and find it hard to turn because of the orange cones lining the middle, even when the work is done that middle lane isn’t coming back.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says once work is done, new raised medians will run from Old Moncks Corner Road to the Highway 52 intersection.
SCDOT spokesperson Brittany Harriot says all construction is being restricted to night work because traffic is so heavy during the day in this area.
She says SCDOT found that the two-way left turn lanes were causing multiple collisions. The new safety traffic design has been developed to reduce the number of turn lanes in hopes to also reduce the chances of accidents.
Because of the new raised medians, drivers won’t be able to cross multiple lanes of traffic any more.
Harriot says decisions are currently being made by the city of Goose Creek about plants and trees that will go in the new median on St. James Avenue.
Harriot also says there are some utility issues they are working on, specifically near West View Boulevard that could cause a two-week delay of the project.
However, she says the work is still expected to be finished in July.
