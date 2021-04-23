Sen. Tim Scott to deliver GOP’s rebuttal to Biden address

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver Republicans’ rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress.
Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, will serve as the face of the party after Biden addresses the nation next Wednesday.
Scott, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, is a leading GOP voice on race and criminal justice reform and is popular with both the Trump and moderate wings of the party.
The selection underscores the party’s efforts to unite and expand its appeal after a bruising 2020 cycle that saw them lose the White House and both chambers of Congress.
Scott has held the seat since 2013. He was appointed to the seat by Gov. Nikki Haley when Sen. Jim DeMint resigned in December, 2012, to become the president of the Heritage Foundation.
Earlier this month, South Carolina Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Berkeley, launched her campaign to unseat Scott in 2022.
Scott said in 2019 that he would not run again if he were re-elected in 2022.
