South Carolina deputies searching for several men who failed to report as sex offenders

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate several men who they say have failed to report as sex offenders.
“If you know where any of these are, please give us a call,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We have active warrants against each of them.”
The sheriff said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for:
- Dwayne Gilyard, 39, last known address on Blewer Road, Cordova.
- Jahmarius Davis, 25, last known address on Noel Drive, Vance.
- Khadedrick Clark, 27, last known addresses in Cordova and Orangeburg.
- Levarn Johnson, 47, last known address in Cameron and Orangeburg.
- Willie Geddis, 35, last known address on Felder Street, Orangeburg.
Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
“Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip,” OCSO officials said.
