‘They took my baby:’ Parents say bullying led to 13-year-old’s stabbing death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The parents of a 13-year-old who was stabbed to death Monday are struggling with the fact that they’ll never see their daughter alive again.
“I won’t be able to see my baby,” said Ashley Givens, whose daughter Nyaira died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. “I can’t see that smile.”
Court documents say Nyaira and another 13-year-old girl got into an argument in Winton Hills, during which the other girl cut Nyaira on the side of her neck with a pocket knife.
“That was my baby, and they took that,” Ashley said through tears on Wednesday. “They took her from me. They took my baby.”
Ashley says Nyaira, an avid singer, dancer and TikTok artist, endured bullying from the girl prior to Monday’s incident.
“At a point in time, I can honestly say that they were friends,” she explained. “After they had their differences, my daughter pretty much stayed to herself... and ever since then, that’s when the bullying and the rumors and everything started with her.”
The other girl appeared in court on Wednesday. She is charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Her lawyer asked that she be released to her mother, whom court documents show not to be her legal guardian.
“The girl that stabbed my baby... My baby needs justice,” Ashley said. “I need justice. My family needs justice. Her siblings need justice.”
In the meantime, a stranger is stepping in to help the family.
Brian Baker owns Set 4 Live Customz, a shirt printing company, in Downtown Cincinnati.
“Seeing that little girl pass, I have daughters. My brother has daughters,” Baker said on Wednesday. “I felt compelled to give back to the family, just to do something.”
Now the plan is to donate 50 customized shirts using pictures provided by the family. Production will begin immediately.
“It means a lot that they accepted it, and I am grateful for people noticing it, because I didn’t do it for that [...] I feel good about it. It feels good to do it,” he said.
