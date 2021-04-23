Three people charged following car chase in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have charged three people following a car chase in North Charleston Friday night.
The North Charleston Police Department charged 19-year-old Dalvin Dixon with failure to stop for blue lights and siren along with other traffic violations. Two passengers were also charged with providing false information to police.
Their arrest stems from an incident that started at 7:25 p.m. when officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle for a traffic violation and for an investigation into recent incidents in the city.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled from officers and led them on a lengthy pursuit throughout the city.
Investigators said the driver finally stopped in the area of Rivers Ave and I-526 and was detained.
“Two other individuals in the vehicle were also detained,” NCPD officials said. “Deputies from the Charleston a County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.”
