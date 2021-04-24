Army Drill Instructor accused of assaulting Black man on video to be tried in civilian court

Army Drill Instructor accused of assaulting Black man on video to be tried in civilian court
Jonathan Pentland faces assault and battery charges. (Source: RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 9:07 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fort Jackson Army drill instructor accused of assaulting a Black man on a viral video will be tried in civilian court.

Jonathan Pentland is charged with third degree assault and battery after video surfaced of him shoving a black man.

RELATED STORY | Fort Jackson suspends sergeant accused of assaulting Black man in SC neighborhood

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. General Mitford Beagle said in a statement he does not want to interfere in the case and he trusted the justice system to bring a fair resolution. Pentland has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.