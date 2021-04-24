Bulldogs Close Out Series at UNCG

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Citadel closed out the three-game series at UNCG with a 14-1 defeat Saturday morning at the UNCG Baseball Complex.
Game Information
Score: UNCG 14, The Citadel 1
Records: The Citadel (11-24, 3-14), UNCG (19-19, 6-12)
Location: UNCG Baseball Stadium (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Series: UNCG wins series 3-0
How it Happened
· The Spartans jumped out to the lead in the second inning as they pushed across four runs on five hits in the frame.
· UNCG added to its lead in the third inning as a pair of errors helped lead to six runs scoring.
· The Bulldogs got on the board in the fifth inning when Tilo Skole doubled to left center. Travis Lott followed with an infield single.
· After a passed ball advanced both runners, Brooks O’Brien beat out an infield single into the hole at short for the RBI.
· UNCG would add three more runs in the sixth for the final margin.
Inside the Box Score
· The Bulldogs finished the game with four hits. All four hits came from the bottom four hitters in the lineup.
· Tilo Skole collected the only extra-base hit with a double in the fifth. He also scored the only run for the Bulldogs.
· Anthony Badala came in as a defensive replacement and singled in his only at-bat of the game.
· Zack Jones (0-5) took the loss after allowing six runs in 2.0 innings of work.
· Austin Hoppe (1-2) allowed one run on three hits over 5.0 innings to pick up the victory.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday evening as they travel to take on South Carolina. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.