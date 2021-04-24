Cougars Claw Past Lions, 6-3

By College of Charleston Athletics | April 24, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 12:38 AM

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Ty Good struck out eight batters over six strong innings to earn the win and Harrison Hawkins paced the offense with three hits to lead the College of Charleston to a 6-3 victory over Emmanuel (Ga.) on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 6, Emmanuel 3

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Records: Charleston (17-16), Emmanuel (17-22)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars broke a scoreless deadlock with a five-run fifth and Good limited the Lions to one run on three hits through six innings to send Charleston into the seventh with a 5-1 lead. Tanner Steffy singled in Hawkins in the seventh and Ryan Smith pitched a perfect ninth to shut the door in a 6-3 victory.

STANDOUT PERFORMANCE

Good delivered his fourth quality start of the season allowing one run on three hits and striking out eight to earn his fourth win. The freshman right-hander did not allow a walk for the second time this season.

NOTABLES

· Hawkins went 3-for-5 and drove in two with a single in the fifth to pace the offense.

· Joseph Mershon and Luke Stageberg each posted a 2-for-4 effort as Mershon drove in his 18th RBI of the season.

· Steffy plated two runs with a single and an RBI ground out.

· Ari Sechopoulos reached twice and drove in one in a 1-for-3 performance.

· Matt Lobeck went 1-for-4 and scored a run in his first collegiate start.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will return to the diamond next Friday, April 30 when they travel to Elon, N.C. to open a crucial three-game series in Colonial Athletic Association play. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.