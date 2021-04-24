Cougars Claw Past Lions, 6-3

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Ty Good struck out eight batters over six strong innings to earn the win and Harrison Hawkins paced the offense with three hits to lead the College of Charleston to a 6-3 victory over Emmanuel (Ga.) on Friday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 6, Emmanuel 3
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (17-16), Emmanuel (17-22)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars broke a scoreless deadlock with a five-run fifth and Good limited the Lions to one run on three hits through six innings to send Charleston into the seventh with a 5-1 lead. Tanner Steffy singled in Hawkins in the seventh and Ryan Smith pitched a perfect ninth to shut the door in a 6-3 victory.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Good delivered his fourth quality start of the season allowing one run on three hits and striking out eight to earn his fourth win. The freshman right-hander did not allow a walk for the second time this season.
NOTABLES
· Hawkins went 3-for-5 and drove in two with a single in the fifth to pace the offense.
· Joseph Mershon and Luke Stageberg each posted a 2-for-4 effort as Mershon drove in his 18th RBI of the season.
· Steffy plated two runs with a single and an RBI ground out.
· Ari Sechopoulos reached twice and drove in one in a 1-for-3 performance.
· Matt Lobeck went 1-for-4 and scored a run in his first collegiate start.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will return to the diamond next Friday, April 30 when they travel to Elon, N.C. to open a crucial three-game series in Colonial Athletic Association play. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.