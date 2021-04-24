Deputies: One dead, two wounded after shooting at Colleton County nightclub

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and two others are critically injured after an early morning shooting at a nightclub.
Deputies say the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the VIP Ultra Lounge Nightclub in Walterboro.
Deputies say they arrived on scene with Colleton County Fire-Rescue and saw at least three males with gunshot wounds. All three men were transported to local trauma centers for treatment.
According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, one man died due to his injuries, while the other two men remain in critical but stable condition.
Authorities say no arrests have been made and the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 843-549-2211.
