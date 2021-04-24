FIRST ALERT: Rain, possible severe storms possible into Saturday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday, specifically the afternoon and early evening.
Gusty winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are possible. Up to two inches of rain is possible as well.
The more severe threat remains to the south, into Georgia, but the risk is still slight for the Lowcountry.
Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said showers will end by midnight.
