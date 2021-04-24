FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible today, sunshine returns Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 Weather Team has declared today a First Alert Weather Day, specifically this afternoon and evening. We start out the day cloudy and dry, conditions change this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms move into the Lowcountry this afternoon after 1:00, a secondary round will likely arrive this evening, after 6:00. Any storm may be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and large hail. An isolated tornado is also possible. Make sure to keep the Live Five Weather app handy, especially if you have outdoor plans today. Activity will come to an end by midnight and we’ll dry out nicely for the second half of the weekend. A large high pressure will be in control for most of next week, temperatures warm into the 80s with plenty of sunshine.