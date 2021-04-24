Man barricaded in house shoots at police serving warrant

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man in McClellenville began firing shots at officers after they attempted to serve him a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
The CCSO says deputies have now detained the shooter after an armed suspect barricaded himself in a residence on Old Georgetown Road in McClellanville.
CCSO Captain Roger Antonio says deputies first arrived to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road at around 11 a.m. Saturday to serve a warrant to a man for his failure to register for the sex offender list.
Antonio says that before the warrant could hardly be served the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at deputies. Authorities say that both police and the suspect exchanged shots during the fire fight and the suspect is still firing shots sporadically.
In the midst of the firefight, Antonio can now confirm that one officer was shot but their injuries are not life-threatening. The deputy was treated by EMS on scene, according to Antonio.
CCSO says they eventually used a bomb deactivating robot to go into the home and appraise the situation. Through the robot they discovered the shooter had already been suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputies say they then detained the wounded shooter and he has been transported to a hospital.
The immediate area around the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road is closed off for the public’s safety while an investigation is underway, deputies say.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County EMS, The Department of Natural Resources, SWAT teams, negotiators and helicopters are all on the scene, Antonio says.
Antonio says they South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be conducting there own investigation into the officer involved aspect of the shooting. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says that, per protocol, deputies involved in a shooting are placed on administrative leave.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
