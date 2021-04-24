Parker and Kreuzer Combine to Throw Shutout Win

The lead stayed put at 1-0 over the first four innings, as Parker followed a 1-2-3 first inning by stranding two Liberty runners in the second with a strikeout to end the inning, two more in the third on a strikeout and ground out, and one more in the fourth with another inning-ending punch-out. Following another 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the fifth by Parker, Riopelle doubled the Chants’ lead with one swing of the bat in the top of the sixth, a solo home run to right field to put the men in black in front at 2-0 midway through the sixth inning. It was his sixth home run of the season.