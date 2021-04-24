PEBT program extended

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The PEBT program, short for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer is a federal program that allows certain kids to get emergency nutrition benefits.
Some Lowcountry parents are seeing their child’s attendance portal marking them absent. And this, will impact the benefits the students receive.
The State Department of Social Services says eligible parents receive the PEBT cards depending on when their child’s records are updated.
Those still having issues getting their PEBT cards can make sure their child’s attendance is up to date with the district and also contacting DSS.
