SCHP: One dead in single vehicle crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after a car left the road and struck a tree in Berkeley County.
Master Trooper David Jones says the incident happened on Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 45 near Turkey Pond Road.
Jones says the incident occurred when a 2011 Buick 4-door left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling south on Highway 45.
The driver was killed at the scene, according to troopers.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating.
