Authorities investigating possible arson in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the State Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate a potential arson case.
Reports say the C&B Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Craven Road in Ladson at 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
The BCSO says the fire started sometime around 4:30 a.m., but by the time firefighters got to the scene, the fire was fully involved.
Deputies say there were no injuries and no one was inside the building when it caught fire. There were reportedly belongings in the building.
Representatives from both the Charleston Fire Department and Berkeley County Fire Department say they are investigating because they believe the fire was intentionally set.
However, all arson and suspected fire cases are turned over to SLED for investigation.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.