Blessing of the Fleet festival scheduled in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following last year’s COVID-fueled cancellation, organizers with the Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival are brining it back.
The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Waterfront Park in North Charleston.
Organizers say the Mount Pleasant Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival was started in the late 1980′s by the Magwood family. They say they were local shrimpers based on Shem Creek who use the Festival as a fundraiser to distribute proceeds to worthy non-profits.
Over the years, organizers say the event has grown into one of the most popular and fun activities in the region.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.