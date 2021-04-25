Daytime roadwork scheduled in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville says they are expecting increased construction traffic and potential delays on several roads.
The town released a statement saying delays would be expected during daylight hours over the next eight weeks in the areas of Central Avenue and US 17A at Parkwood Drive.
Construction will begin Monday and town officials say trucks are restricted to use Parkwood Drive towards Central Avenue or US 17A.
Town of Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards says a large amount of unsuitable soils will be removed from the area by up to 90 trucks a day in order to construct a new stormwater pond and mitigate flooding in the area.
Edwards says it will be designed to temporarily hold elevated amounts of stormwater that’s expected to decrease the amount of runoff onto adjacent roadways and nearby properties.
The town says the project is being funded by the Town of Summerville Stormwater Fund and all work is dependent on weather.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.