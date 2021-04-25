Ex-South Carolina sheriff is 13th convicted since 2010

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019, file photo, suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood gives a thumbs-up as he walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbia, S.C. On Friday, April 23, 2201, the former South Carolina sheriff was convicted in federal court of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. Underwood is the 13th sheriff in South Carolina to be convicted of criminal charges since 2010. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File) (Source: Jeffrey Collins)