Officers investigating shooting on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday night.
Charleston Police Spokesman Charles Francis said officers were dispatched to the King Street Cabaret at 8:24 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot, according to Francis.
Authorities say one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was transported to a local hospital.
No information was available on the condition of the man transported to the hospital.
The Charleston Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
