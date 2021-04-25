More sunshine this afternoon ahead of a warm week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After some beneficial rainfall yesterday, today will be dry with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon! A northwesterly wind will keep the humidity down, temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. High pressure will move overhead for most of next week, at the same time temperatures will be warming each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the end of the week. Our next rain chance will arrive on Friday thanks to an approach cold front.