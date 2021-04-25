Red Cross helps those displaced by Georgetown fire

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross says their disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home was damaged by fire.
The fire broke out Sunday morning at a house The Red Cross says was located on Lessie Loop in Georgetown.
The Red Cross is providing two people with financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.
The Red Cross is preparing families to act quickly through its springtime Sound the Alarm efforts.
During Sound the Alarm, the Red Cross says volunteers will meet virtually with families by appointment throughout South Carolina to review fire safety for their household and practice their two-minute fire drill.
