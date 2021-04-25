SC honors state’s 1st Black game warden with highway naming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina has honored the state’s first African American game warden by naming a stretch of highway in his honor.
U.S. Highway 378 from U.S. 601 to the Wateree River is now known as the “Lieutenant Ulysses Flemming Memorial Highway” in honor of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officer.
Flemming joined the wildlife agency in 1970 as its first Black game warden.
He primarily worked in Richland County, enforcing boating, fish and game laws on the Congaree and Wateree rivers.
Flemming rose to the rank of lieutenant and was in charge of five Midlands counties when he retired in 2009.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.