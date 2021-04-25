Three food distributions to be held in Summerville, North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community Resource Centers in Summerville and North Charleston say they are hosting three grocery distribution events in the Lowcountry this week.
The first event is at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Downtown Summerville Family YMCA.
That’s located at 140 South Cedar Street in Summerville.
The second event is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in North Charleston at the Community Resource Center North Charleston.
Community Resource Center North Charleston is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
The third event is at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Life Center Ministries.
Life Center Ministries is located at 7190 Cross County Road in North Charleston.
Community Resource Centers says in addition to the grocery distributions they will also be passing out hygiene and baby products.
All events are drive through events.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.