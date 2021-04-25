Troopers: 1 dead after Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County.
Troopers say they first responded to a crash at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on SC Highway 45 near Turkey Pond Road.
There was only one car involved in the crash and troopers say a Buick was traveling South on SC Highway 45 when it went off the road to the right and hit a tree.
The SCHP says the driver was the only occupant of the car and they were dead when authorities arrived on scene.
More information on the deceased can be found by contacting the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
The SCHP says this crash is under investigation.
