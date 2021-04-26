Authorities conclude investigation into Williamsburg Co. Transit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the Williamsburg County Transit Authority has concluded without prosecution.
The WCSO says a report was conducted by an outside accounting firm located in Lake City called the Hicks Guerry Group. The report looked at financial information from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
Deputies say they then sent the report to both the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on March 6, 2020.
The solicitor then reportedly told the SLED agent in charge that there was “a lack of substantial evidence to prosecute anyone for a violation of the criminal laws of the state.”
However, the WCSO says the solicitor also reported, “Officials at the WTA conducted business in an informal and capricious fashion. The audit of records at WTA showed a lack of oversight over inventory and personnel. There were serious violations of procedures to keep inventory and accounts and records correct. We hope the County Council and County Supervisor will take appropriate action to remedy these shortcomings.”
The WCSO says government employees are accountable to the public for how they conduct business and spend public funds. In a statement, they also said, “When these allegations came to our attention, we reached out to independent investigators and authorities who could be trusted to tell us the truth without any bias or political agenda.
