Authorities release report on potential arson case in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released a report on the continuing investigation into a possible arson that happened at a home in Berkeley County.
The fire happened early Sunday morning at a mobile home on the 100 block of Craven Road in Ladson.
In the report, the property owner told responding deputies that she believed two family members were responsible for the fire. She said she had been receiving threats from the two people she claimed were involved in the incident.
According to the property owner, the two threatened to burn her properties over a family dispute.
Authorities with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office noted in the report that the property owner had a similar property that was also involved in a fire in the early morning hours of April 18.
Fire department officials said the fire on Sunday did not involve property that had electricity or utilities, and only contained furniture, old antiques and sewing machines.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is continuing the investigation.
