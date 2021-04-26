Charleston County demonstrators protest mandatory school mask rule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of parents and community members demanded an end of a mandatory mask rule in schools.
Holding signs with messages like, “Let them breathe,” “Masks should be a choice!” and “The most important school supply is oxygen,” the group gathered outside the Charleston County School District Headquarters on Calhoun Street.
Some of the people who protested outside the school board meeting signed up to speak during the meeting itself.
The board was allowing speakers one minute to state their concerns. One person demanded more time but was denied and was escorted out of the meeting.
The district’s Safe Restart implementation guide, released on March 21, states students and staff “are expected to wear face coverings at all times.”
The plan calls for anyone walking, biking or exiting a vehicle on campus will be required to wear a face covering and students are expected to wear face coverings on school buses.
The guide lists meal times, outdoor activities where 6-foot distancing can be maintained, planned mask breaks and people working in private spaces as possible exceptions.
“Neck scarves, bandanas, gaiters and masks with exhalation valves or vents are not acceptable face coverings and shall not be used,” the guide states.
The district planned to follow the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s guidelines on face coverings as conditions change.
