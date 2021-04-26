Charleston Police seek clues in hit and run that injured bicyclist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver who left the scene of a crash that severely injured a a man riding his bike last week.
The crash happened in the area of Mulberry Street just west of White Oak Drive Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:55 p.m., police spokesman Charles Francis said. Officers responded to a 911 call about an injured man lying on the side of the road.
The victim, a 54-year-old man whose name police did not release, told officers he was struck by a blue or dark green Chevrolet pickup truck while he was riding his bike on Mulberry Street.
He said the vehicle left the scene without stopping.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or may know something about the driver or vehicle involved is asked to contact Investigator Coghlan of the Charleston Police Department’s traffic division at coghlanc@charleston-sc.gov or by calling 843-965-4084.
