Database tracking side effects to COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you think you have had a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, hospitals in the Lowcountry say reporting this to a national website is vital for health officials.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available under an Emergency Use Authorization, and doctors and scientists are still learning about the vaccine.
This is why all major hospitals in our area, including Trident Medical Center, Roper St. Francis, and MUSC, are recommending people use a website called called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
Through VAERS, people can report side effects following the COVID-19 vaccine.
Trident Health Assistant Medical Director Kenneth Perry says the data allows the CDC and FDA to identify risk patterns and make adjustments, similar to the recent pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has now been lifted.
“We want the data to be there so that way public health officials can give physicians like myself and other physicians at Trident hospital the recommendation to help people,” Perry said. “So we need all the data necessary and then we can sort of parse it out at the statistical level and figure out if certain symptoms are significant or not and what we need to do with them.”
For serious side effects, doctors and the CDC recommend you visit your primary care physician. But reporting all side effects to this website, even up to 6 weeks after receiving the vaccine, can be helpful to officials both on a national level as well as a local level.
