Deputies: 1 dead, 1 arrested in Sunday night shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one man is in custody after a reported fight ended in a fatal shooting Sunday night.
Tevin Jerome Manigo, 28, is charged with murder, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at approximately 10:45 p.m. to the 1700 block of White Hall Road to a report of a fight in progress. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was being taken to the hospital in their car, investigators say.
Colleton County deputies and Colleton Fire-Rescue found the car and took the man to Colleton County Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Investigators say the investigation revealed Manigo to be the suspect in the shooting and deputies arrested him at a home in the area.
Deputies say there is no evidence connecting this shooting to the fatal weekend shooting at the VIP Ultra Lounge Nightclub. That investigation remains open and active, they said.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call 843-549-2211.
Manigo was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
