Deputies plan safety checkpoint in Summerville area

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies will hold a safety checkpoint in the Summerville area Tuesday night.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit and Target Zero will conduct a safety checkpoint on Hill Drive and Lake Drive at approximately 6 p.m., Lt. Rick Carson said.
Deputies scheduled the checkpoint in response to collisions, traffic complaints and previous enforcement, he said.
Drivers will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints when applicable; and any other violations that may be visible to deputies.
People driving through the area should use caution and be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers.
