Deputies seek help in Beaufort Co. cold case

SAINT HELENA, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are looking for information that could lead to an arrest in a murder that happened on Saint Helena Island 10 years ago.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the death of Raymundo Lopez, 28, after he was found dead in his home on April 25, 2011.
Lopez was found dead in his home at 595 Seaside Road in St. Helena by his girlfriend, the BCSO says. She reported she had spoken with Lopez less than an hour earlier, as she was picking up food for him.
The BCSO says the investigation revealed unknown suspects entered the residence and shot Lopez multiple times. Personal items belonging to Lopez were missing and reports say they were presumed stolen during the incident.
Although it is not known whether drugs or money were stolen, the BCSO says Lopez was a known dealer of marijuana and cocaine.
The BCSO says this was substantiated through prior law enforcement contacts, witnesses and items associated with dealing drugs found at the crime scene.
