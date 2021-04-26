FIRST ALERT: Crash involving tractor-trailer closes portion of bridges in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County authorities say northbound lanes of the bridges that link Georgetown and the Waccamaw Neck are temporarily shut down.
The crash involves two vehicles on the U.S. 17 bridge over the Black and Pee Dee Rivers, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie said. Both northbound lanes are blocked, he said.
Minor injuries have been reported, according to Midway Fire Rescue.
Drivers traveling north toward Pawleys Island should expect a long delay, Leslie said.
It was not clear how soon the lanes would reopen.
