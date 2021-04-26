Free grocery give-away happening in McClellenville

MCCLELLENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Humanities Foundation says they will be hosting a free grocery give-away in Charleston County.
The give-away will be held at the Greater Howard Chapel AME Church located at 8592 Old Georgetown Road in McClellenville. Organizers say the give-away will start at 2 p.m. Monday and extend until 5 p.m.
While the give-away will be conducted as a drive-thru, organizers say a home delivery service is available for a limited number of people. Those interested in possibly qualifying for the home delivery service can call 843-790-9831.
Organizers say only one box of assorted goods will be distributed per vehicle.
The Humanities Foundation says they are joined in sponsoring the event by Linda Ketner & Abe Jenkins, Senator Marion Kimpson, Anne Knight Watson, The Law Offices of Richard Hricik, Ben Pogue Law and Dunes Properties of Charleston.
Additionally The Humanities Foundation says they want to give a special thanks to the Greater Howard Chapel AME Church, the Low Country Food Bank and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
