“I want that miracle,” family still holds out hope for return of missing Seacor crewman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Eleven days after the Seacor power lift boat capsized, the Morales family is still trying to hold out hope their loved one will come home.
While they know the survival chances are slim, they’re still asking for help to bring the seven missing men home.
“I want my son to come home. I want that miracle,” said Darra Morales.
Surrounded by friends and family, Chaz Morales’ mother Darra tries to stay strong for her three grandchildren.
“Together we’re raising the kids. We just want him to come home. We’re trying not to lose hope, but we’re not stupid either. We’re praying to God he comes home,” said Morales.
Tuesday, April 13, Chaz was supposed to come home. But Darra says he asked her to care for his children as he planned to pick up an extra shift as a crane operator on the Seacor power lift boat.
Darra remembers putting her grandchildren to bed that night, and the painful realization that followed.
“I had to tell these kids the boat was upside down. I was on my knees yelling at them and I’m sorry I did that, but we prayed and I screamed and I prayed, but I think God had already made up his mind,” said Morales.
With local efforts still trying to keep planes and boats searching by air and sea, Darra’s plight has hit the hearts of friends of the show “Swamp People”.
“This is one of the worst maritime catastrophes in years. We asking for any kind of donation; of any kind or volunteers,” said Ronnie Adams with the show Swamp People.
Ronnie Adams used to teach Chaz in high school and has since done what he can working with the United Cajun Navy to bring Chaz and the six other men home.
“Mrs. Darra never would’ve thought in 1000 years when he walked out that door that she would never see her son again. Please remember to donate money, food, anything to the United Cajun Navy,” said Adams.
But there are still three children missing their father. They are holding out hope that with some extra help and prayer, Chaz will come home.
“He’s my boy. He’s my world and these three kids are my worlds,” said Darra Morales.
The United Cajun Navy says their seaplanes were grounded most of Saturday as the wind and rain made for dangerous conditions.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
