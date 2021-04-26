Logan Reigstad

Professional Experience:
Before joining Live 5 News, I worked as a digital content producer in Baltimore, Maryland, and as a reporter/multimedia journalist in Austin, Minnesota. I also interned at the CBS station in my hometown of Madison, Wisconsin.
Education:
I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Hometown:
Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (a suburb of Madison)
Family:
I have a mischievous cat named Mac; the rest of my family (my parents, twin sister and grandma) live in Wisconsin.
Hobbies & Interests:
I like to run, spend time with friends (pre-COVID) and watch cooking videos and HGTV.
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
My favorite part about the Lowcountry is definitely the warmth; I have a sneaking suspicion my Midwestern family members and friends will be coming to visit in the winter!
