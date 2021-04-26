Logan Reigstad

Logan Reigstad
Logan Reigstad (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 26, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 1:00 PM

Logan joined the Live 5 News team in March 2021.

Professional Experience:

Before joining Live 5 News, I worked as a digital content producer in Baltimore, Maryland, and as a reporter/multimedia journalist in Austin, Minnesota. I also interned at the CBS station in my hometown of Madison, Wisconsin.

Education:

I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Hometown:

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (a suburb of Madison)

Family:

I have a mischievous cat named Mac; the rest of my family (my parents, twin sister and grandma) live in Wisconsin.

Hobbies & Interests:

I like to run, spend time with friends (pre-COVID) and watch cooking videos and HGTV.

Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

My favorite part about the Lowcountry is definitely the warmth; I have a sneaking suspicion my Midwestern family members and friends will be coming to visit in the winter!

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.