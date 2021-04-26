One arrested, 3 others sought after armed robbery turns to gun fight outside bowling alley

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek police officers have arrested one suspect and are looking for three others after an armed robbery outside a bowling alley turned into a gun battle. It happened Sunday night at the Royal Lanes Family Entertainment Center on 106 Central Avenue.
According to the Goose Creek Police Department, four patrons who had just left the business were approached by four armed suspects who robbed them at gunpoint. During the robbery, one of the suspects turned and ran away.
At that time, one of the suspects opened fired and struck that victim multiple times, police officers said. According to GCPD officials, the victim then returned fire with his own handgun. The suspects jumped back into their vehicle and fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Trident Medical Center and identified the robber by his first name. Police officials said during the investigation it was determined that the suspect was in fact at Trident Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
“Further investigation by the Criminal Investigation Unit led to the probable cause arrest of the suspect,” GCPD officials said.
The suspect is a minor and his name is being withheld at this time, police said on Monday afternoon.
The Goose Creek Criminal Investigative Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in the remaining three suspects’ apprehension.
“If you have any information that can assist the investigation, please contact Investigator Gallucio at 843-863-5200 ext 2338,” GCPD officials said.
Police officers responded to the business at 10:05 p.m. for a shooting and saw one of the victims lying on the ground with blood covering a pant leg. He told investigators that he had been shot in the leg.
Another victim said he and his friends had left the bowling alley and had returned to their pickup truck in the parking lot. The victim said he went to meet with friends in the parking lot and noticed a red sedan near the truck where the other victims were.
As he approached the truck to meet his friends, the victim said four male subjects armed with handguns got out of the sedan. The victim said one suspect approached him, put a gun to his head, and rummaged through his pockets taking cash from his wallet.
The victim said he did not know the suspect’s name but he was familiar with him on social media.
According to the victim, as one of the suspects were rummaging through his pockets, he saw one of his friends getting struck by a handgun by one of the other suspects. A report states the friend began to run away from the suspect at which point the suspects began to fire at the fleeing victim.
A report states the victim took out a gun and began to exchange fire with the suspects.
The victim said the suspects then got into their vehicle and fled from the scene.
