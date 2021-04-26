Police arrest second suspect wanted for woman’s murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police officers have arrested a second suspect wanted for a woman’s murder.
Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tremell Jerome Bowens who turned himself in to the North Charleston Police Department and the US Marshals at North Charleston City Hall Monday night.
He was wanted for the murder of Sandra Molen-Coakley which happened on April 10 on Parana Street. Bowens will face a bond court judge on Tuesday.
Police already have 19-year-old Tyson Tyree Tucker in custody. He also face a murder charge in Molen-Coakley’s death.
