Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911

Exon told police that he got a text saying his son needed to go to school or he would be “kicked out of the program” at school. It is not clear what program that is. The 45-year-old says he left the toddler alone at home while he took his son to school. He claims to have come home, had a couple of smokes, and gone back in to check on her. Exon says that was when he found her sprawled out and called 911. He says he moved her from the bed to the couch and changed her before help arrived.