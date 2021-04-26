Residents vote down measure to remove ‘plantation’ from neighborhood signs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in a Lowcountry neighborhood have voted down a measure to remove the word “plantation” from their community signs.
On Monday, residents of the Belle Hall Plantation subdivision voted to keep “plantation” on community signs. The vote was 225 who approved the measure to remove the word, to 369 who disapproved of removing the word.
Last month, a group of homeowners in the subdivision asked their neighbors to support their bid to remove the word plantation from neighborhood signage.
They brought the idea and a petition of more than 200 neighborhood residents to the Homeowners Association.
The HOA agreed to take a subdivision-wide vote and sent out ballots.
