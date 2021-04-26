SC gas prices stay steady for third straight week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina says gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, and 3.4 cents in the past month.
The average price of gas in South Carolina is $2.58 per gallon Monday and GasBuddy says the national average is $2.87 per gallon.
GasBuddy reports say gas prices in South Carolina are 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 98.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.34 per gallon Monday, while GasBuddy says the most expensive is $2.99 per gallon. This is a price difference of 65.0 cents per gallon.
While the national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87 per gallon GasBuddy says the national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Last week saw limited upward movement in gas prices, tying the previous high water mark we last saw in March, signaling that perhaps we may see additional upside as most states in the nation have finished the transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “While gasoline demand did dip last week for the third straight week according to GasBuddy data, it was yet another small decline, and as temperatures continue to warm ahead of summer, it wouldn’t surprise me that demand will rebound in the weeks ahead and we could continue to see gas prices push higher. For now, however, it doesn’t appear that any rise in price would be significant, so motorists shouldn’t be too concerned at this point, but may see see average prices inch higher.”
