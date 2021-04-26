SC reports 362 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 362 newly-confirmed and 164 probable new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The report also included three confirmed deaths but no probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 479,618 confirmed cases, 95,897 probable cases, 8,307 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 13,206 individual tests with a percent positive of 3.7%.
To date, the state has performed more than 7.3 million COVID-19 tests.
