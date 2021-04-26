Sheriff’s office identifies deputy wounded in officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the deputy who was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Saturday in McClellanville.
Master Deputy Micah Cox suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
Deputies say the incident began at approximately 11 a.m. at a home in the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road when deputies attempted to serve a warrant on a man for his failure to register for the sex offender list.
Deputies say the man opened fire on the deputies, injuring Cox.
The sheriff’s office eventually used a bomb deactivating robot to go into the home and discovered the man had already been wounded.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, Antonio said.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office hired Cox as a detention deputy in January 2010, Antonio said. Cox then became a deputy sheriff in February 2015.
He remains on administrative leave with pay while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting.
