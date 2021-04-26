Virtual public meeting opens for Lowcountry Rapid Transit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beginning Monday morning, South Carolinians will be able to share their thoughts on the latest designs for the Lowcountry Rapid Transit system.
A virtual public meeting is set to launch at 9 a.m. and be available through May 28.
During that meeting, people will get a look at what the stations and dedicated bus lanes along the route will look like. They can also share their thoughts on the design of the routes and transit features.
Much of the system’s route from downtown Charleston to the fairgrounds in Ladson will have dedicated lanes for buses in the median. This will eliminate a number of left turns at intersections and driveways without turn signals. Officials said the lanes will help improve safety on a route that is much more prone to crashes than other roads in the state.
The agencies working on the project hope to submit a request for federal grant money this summer and begin engineering this fall.
Construction is set to begin in 2023 and last for two years, with the system set to open in late 2026.
