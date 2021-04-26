Warming up for the rest of the week with more sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain in control for the rest of the day. If you have any outdoor plans the weather will be perfect! Afternoon temperatures will be near 80 degrees, cooling into the 50s overnight. Patchy fog is possible along the coast into Tuesday morning. Otherwise expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Highs once again climb into the 80s with a mostly sunny sky. The area of high pressure will slide offshore by the middle of the week, meaning our wind will be southerly. This will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. Rain and storm chances increase on Friday as a cold front approaches the Lowcountry. A few showers could linger into Saturday, stay tuned for the latest information!
REST OF THE DAY: Clear and dry. Afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees, cooling into the 60s after sunset. Patchy fog possible overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 83, Low 60.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 64.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 87, Low 68.
FRIDAY: Sunshine in the morning, increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. High 85, Low 63.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High 77, Low 58.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 78, Low 57.
