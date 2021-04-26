Warming up for the rest of the week with more sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain in control for the rest of the day. If you have any outdoor plans the weather will be perfect! Afternoon temperatures will be near 80 degrees, cooling into the 50s overnight. Patchy fog is possible along the coast into Tuesday morning. Otherwise expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Highs once again climb into the 80s with a mostly sunny sky. The area of high pressure will slide offshore by the middle of the week, meaning our wind will be southerly. This will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. Rain and storm chances increase on Friday as a cold front approaches the Lowcountry. A few showers could linger into Saturday, stay tuned for the latest information!