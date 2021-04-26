World War II-era rifles left outside Mount Pleasant Whole Foods

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are investigating after two World War II-era rifles were found left outside Whole Foods. Police confiscated the guns just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
According to public information officer Don Calabrese, the guns have been brought to the police’s evidence locker for further investigation.
“They are WWII-era rifles and were packaged with a ribbon around them almost like a gift,” Calabrese said. “We will investigate to try and determine where they came from and if they were used in a crime.”
Whole Foods employee Aron Jones said he felt uneasy after the guns were discovered, and left work early yesterday.
He said he wants to see a greater police presence in the area beyond the initial call.
“I expressed my concerns that there were no police, nobody walked through the store. The store was not shut down,” Jones said. “There were customers coming in and out completely unaware this was happening, and it just made me feel really uncomfortable.”
