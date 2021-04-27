Authorities investigating after shooting victim dies from injuries

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say they are continuing to investigate after a shooting victim died of his injuries at an area hospital.
Coroner George Oliver said 28-year-old Johntay Weathers of Moncks Corner died from his injuries after being shot in the Longridge Community last week.
On April 23, deputies responded to Callen Boulevard at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital in reference to Weathers arriving at the location to be treated for a gunshot wound.
“Weathers was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” BCSO officials said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 719-4505 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111. You can remain anonymous.
