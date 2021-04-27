Berkeley Co. distributes federal funds to non-profits and municipalities

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has awarded $1.2 million in federal grants to six different local nonprofits and municipalities.
County officials say the funding is a part of the Community Development Block Grants distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funding is intended to provide Berkeley County communities with resources to address unique community development needs. The money was presented to each recipient in the form of a large check during Monday night’s County Council meeting.
“This program is new to the county,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. “We have funds that we’re entitled to get each year, and this is our first round of funding so we wanted tonight (to) celebrate the winners of this first round; and these folks put in a lot of work through the application process and also attended meetings and making presentations; but number two and equally important is we want to bring attention to this program. We envision in the future to have 13, 15, 17 different award applications each round of funding as other opportunities become available for funding.”
Funding for two of the six recipients is for demolition projects, which county officials say are also known as Slum and Blight projects.
Those recipients include the City of Hanahan and the Berkeley County Codes Enforcement Department. The county says $30,000 was allocated to Hanahan for a city demolition project to demolish two homes, three mobile homes and a storage unit.
The Berkeley County Codes Enforcement Department was allocated $70,000 for demolition projects in unincorporated parts of the county. Specifically, county officials say the money will aid in eliminating blighted properties throughout the county that might help with health and safety concerns. Additionally, the demolitions will allegedly help Berkeley County deputies in their daily job of clearing and securing properties that might otherwise be used for illegal activity.
Funding for the remaining four projects is for public facilities to improve quality of life in communities around Berkeley County.
County officials say Goose Creek has been allocated $131,834.76 to update the Senior Center Rehabilitation facility, which is used for meal deliveries, wellness activities, Alzheimer’s support and more.
The Tri-Community Center has been allocated $189,777.63 which county officials say will rehabilitate the existing Community Center facility in Cross. Officials say the funds will specifically be used to install a centralized HVAC system and make the facility ADA compliant in order to serve as a Special Medical Needs Shelter and a Point of Distribution site during hazardous weather and emergency events.
Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County is reportedly another beneficiary. They will receive $200,975.25 to purchase undeveloped land on Hutchinson Lane, located in the Wall Street community of Moncks Corner. County officials say Habitat for Humanity plans to make infrastructure improvements to safely accommodate 5-7 new affordable homes.
The final and largest grant will be distributed to the Town of Moncks Corner in order to fund a Miracle League ball field for disabled youth and adults. County Officials say Moncks Corner has been allocated $405,850.31 to help fund the project. The new field will reportedly be located in the Regional Recreation Complex and is intended to serve not only the county but the region, Berkeley County says.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.